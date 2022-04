The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Saturday, urged the people of the state to observe a one-day prayer session against the activities of the gunmen terrorising the state and the South-East region. He said the move became necessary so as to counter the evil attached to the Indigenous People of Biafras sit-at-home order. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

