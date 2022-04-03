Anti-govt sermon: Outrage over Abuja Imams suspension





Condemnations have trailed the suspension of the Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque, Shiekh Nuru Khalid, over a sermon considered to be anti-government. In the sermon, the cleric lambasted government over killings in Nigeria, advising Nigerians not to vote leaders who cannot guarantee the safety of lives and properties during the 2023 general election.







Source: Punch Newspaper

