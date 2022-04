Tottenham powered into fourth place in the Premier League with a 5-1 rout of Newcastle, while West Hams 2-1 victory pushed Everton deeper into relegation trouble on Sunday. Antonio Contes side staged a stirring comeback to make it five wins from their last six league games. Newcastle struck first through Fabian Schar, but Ben Davies Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

