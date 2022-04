Justice Adepele Ojo of Osun State High Court 1, Osogbo, has sentenced a former Commandant of Osun State Disciplinary Corps, Mr Sola Oyedeji, to two years in jail with hard labour for stealing N3.1 million subvention meant for the salaries of members of the corps. Oyedeji was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

