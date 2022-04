The All Progressives Congress on Sunday vowed that it would not allow the oppositions Peoples Democratic Party take back Ebonyi State. The party also said it was targeting to win five South Eastern states in the 2023 general elections starting from Abia and Enugu States. The National Vice Chairman (Southeast) of the party, Dr Ijeomah Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information