An Akure Magistrates Court has ordered for the remand of a 19-year-old man, Babatunde Bobola at the Correctional Centre, in Akure, Ondo State, for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl. The men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency also known as Amotekun Corps arrested the defendant for allegedly committing the crime in Akure on March Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

