THE Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has described the Dangote Petroleum Refinery as a project that will revolutionise the petroleum industry in not only Nigeria, but the rest of Africa by extension. Speaking during a media tour of the 650,000 barrels-per-day, $19bn facility at Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, Mohammed said the refinery would be Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper