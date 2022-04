Sri Lankas opposition, on Monday, dismissed President Gotabaya Rajapaksas invitation to join a unity government, calling it nonsensical and instead, demanded he should resign over the countrys worsening shortages of food, fuel, and medicines. Protesters also took to the streets to ask the president to step down. Rajapaksas overture came as armed troops looked to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper