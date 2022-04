A military court in Burkina Faso on Wednesday handed down a life prison term to former President Blaise Compaore over the 1987 assassination of foremost revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara. Applause erupted in the courtroom as the long-awaited verdict was read out, bringing the curtain down on a case that has afflicted the impoverished and volatile Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

