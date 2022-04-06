Protesters storm Plateau govt house over insecurity

Angry residents on Wednesday stormed the Plateau State Government House located at the Little Rayfield in Jos to protest killings by gunmen in different parts of the state. The protesters comprising hundreds of youths, women and ethnic nationality groups, including the Christian Association of Nigeria were seen displaying placards with various inscriptions. They expressed frustration Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

