FG, EU launch electric motorcycles for rural communities

Headliners
The Federal Ministry of Power on Thursday in Lagos unveiled 10 electric-powered motorcycles manufactured by MAX Nigeria under its Electric Vehicle opportunities in rural and peri-urban communities in Nigeria. The pilot project was funded by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, within the framework of the Nigerian Energy Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

