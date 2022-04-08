Bauchi gov knocks FG, says Nigerias insecurity unacceptable

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has described as unacceptable Federal Governments claim that it cannot secure Nigerians despite the huge resources available. The governor stated this when he distributed cars to district heads and local government council chairmen in the state Thursday evening. He also described the security situation in the country as worrisome, lamenting Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

