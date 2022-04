The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Thursday, unveiled the Edo State Social Protection Policy to check social vices and protect vulnerable persons in the state. Obaseki launched the policy at a town-hall meeting tagged, Welfare Enhancement and Sustainable Development in Edo State, held at the Government House, Benin City. Stakeholders at the town-hall meeting were Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper