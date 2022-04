Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives, has tested positive for Covid-19, her spokesman said Thursday. The 82-year-old lawmaker from California is currently asymptomatic, Drew Hammill said on Twitter. The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided, Hammill said. Pelosi, who Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper