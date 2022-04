A professor of accounting, Francis Iyoha, has urged the Federal Government to introduce spirituality as a subject into the tertiary curriculum to further check corruption and fraud in the country. Iyoha, who is a senior lecturer in Accounting Department, Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, gave the advice during the 27th Inaugural Lecture of the institution Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper