Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has blamed the prevailing poverty, even among resourceful countries on corruption, poor governance and weak institutional capacity. Osibanjo disclosed this during a two-day working visit to Ebonyi State at the 21st edition of the Joint Planning Board/National Council on Development Planning meeting held in Abakaliki on Friday. According to him, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper