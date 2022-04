The National Youth Service Corps has announced the appointment of Eddy Megwa as its Director of Press and Public Relations. Before his new appointment, he was the NYSC coordinator in Lagos State. A terse statement issued on Sunday by the NYSC Deputy Director (Press and Public Relations), Emeka Mgbemena, said Megwa, a 1989 graduate of Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information