Chelsea responded in perfect fashion after back-to-back defeats by thrashing Southampton 6-0 following braces from Mason Mount and Timo Werner. The Blues had been beaten 4-1 at home by Brentford in their last Premier League outing before losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday. But any concerns over Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information