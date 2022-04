Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, known better as Mr Eazi, has proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Temi Otedola. Temi, who is an actress and blogger, is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, and a younger sister to DJ Cuppy and Tolani Otedola. The actress who made her Nollywood debut in 2020 in Citation by Kunle Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper