There was panic in Kakura Community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday, following the killing of its leader, Isiaku Madaki, which sparked off a reprisal that led to the death of 14 others. Kakura is a predominantly Gbagyi community with a mix of other settlers. It was gathered that Madaki was Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

