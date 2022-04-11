NPDC, petroleum producers unveil COVID-19 laboratory centre in Delta

The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company and the Independent Petroleum Producers Group, on Thursday, unveiled a state-of-the-art COVID-19 molecular laboratory centre in Warri, Delta State. They called on all groups responsible for carrying out health care services in the host communities of the Niger Delta region to ensure adequate patronage of the facility for the diagnostic Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

