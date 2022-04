Aregbesola, son of the chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Atakumosa East Local Council Development Authority, Gbenga Ogbara, has narrated how gunmen attacked his father and shot him dead in their house in Igangan, Osun State. Ogbara was reportedly attacked in his home in Igangan in the early hours of Monday by some assailants, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper