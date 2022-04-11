The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Abuja zone says there will be no resumption in public universities until renegotiated 2009 agreement is signed, implemented and the University Transparency and Accountability Solution deployed. The ASUU Zonal Coordinator, Dr Salawu Lawal, made this known during a press conference at the University of Abuja in Gwagwalada on Monday. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Strike: ASUU insists on implementation of renegotiated 2009 agreement