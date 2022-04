The Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is to meet with members of the All Progressives Congress caucus in the House of Representatives. Osinbajo invited the APC lawmakers to the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa for the breaking of Ramadan fast (Iftar) on Wednesday. The Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Wase, read the Vice-Presidents letter Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information