Starting line-ups for the Champions League quarter-final second leg between Real Madrid and Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday (3-1 on aggregate; kick-off 1900 GMT): Real Madrid (4-3-3) Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Nacho, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema (capt), Vinicius Junior Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA) Chelsea Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper