Senate passes bills establishing Peace Corps, Hunters Council





The Senate has passed the Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) Bill, 2020 and the Nigerian Hunters Council Bill. Passage of the bills followed the consideration and adoption of the reports by the Senate Committee on Interior. Senator Ali Ndume (Borno-South) sponsored the Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) Bill, while Senator Biodun Olujimi sponsored the Nigerian Hunters Council Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information