Ahead of the 2023 general elections, two lawmakers in the Anambra State House of Assembly, have announced their defection from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party. The lawmakers, Mr Douglas Egbuna, representing Onitsha North I Constituency and Mr John Nwokoye representing Awka North Constituency, announced their defection at the plenary in Awka, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper