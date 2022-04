The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, advanced reasons why he is the best candidate to succeed the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), in 2023. He said he was the courageous person who could step in and bring about the needed change and desired development across the nation. Tinubu Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper