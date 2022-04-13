Nigerias debt-to-revenue ratio worrisome, LCCI warns FG

THE Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has warned the Federal Government that staying within the current debt-to-GDP threshold is an unreliable means of calibrating Nigerias current debt burden. According to the chamber, the government must review its borrowing parameters on the basis of the countrys debt-to-revenue ratio which, according to the body, currently calls Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

