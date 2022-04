Terrorists have abducted five students of the College of Health Technology, Tsafe in the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The spokesperson for the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the abduction on Wednesday. According to him, the students were abducted at a rented apartment in Tsafe town Tuesday night. Shehu said they were Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

