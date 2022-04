The operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service at Murtala Muhammed International Airport have intercepted a pistol with two magazines containing 26 rounds of ammunition. The Public Relations Officer of the command, Victor Ogagbor, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday. According to Ogagbor, the items were intercepted while Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information