Nigerias Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, says Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of the late popular gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu, is married to another woman. She spoke on Wednesday while she featured as a guest on NTAs Good Morning Nigerias breakfast show monitored by The PUNCH. According to the minister, Peter, who is now in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper