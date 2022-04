Bayern Munich can secure a 10th straight Bundesliga title next weekend after they bounced back from their Champions League exit with a 3-0 win at Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday. An own goal by Bielefeld defender JacobLaursen and strikes by Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala saw Bayern move nine points clear. A bit of frustration was Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

