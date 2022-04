The Osun State Government has granted the chamber of Chief Femi Falana, SAN, the permission to prosecute all the seven defendants arraigned in connection with the death of Timothy Adegoke, a Masters student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, whose death occurred at Hilton Hotel in Ile-Ife. The hotel owner, Dr. Ramon Adedoyin, and six staff Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper