The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency has ordered the closure of a distribution warehouse located at Wilmer Street, Isheri-Ojodu Area of the State. According to a statement by the state government, the closure was ordered after the General Manager of LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo (Esq.), led an enforcement team to the distribution warehouse. A video had Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Lagos govt shuts down warehouse over sale of contaminated milk