How to Extract Phone Numbers and Email Addresses From Files or Websites

Phone numbers and emails are considered to be valuable data for any marketer, as it allows you to reach out to possible prospects. However, it is sensitive information, and you might get into trouble if you abuse it for your commercial goals.

But there is a way to obtain this information legally, and moreover, efficiently: you can use an email and phone number extractor.

What is a phone number extractor

To understand what a mobile phone extractor is, let’s understand where you can find phone numbers in open access. We suggest choosing business numbers, as enterprises publically share them as a point of contact, so you won’t have any issues with any harmful consequences you might encounter with private numbers.

Websites and directories like Twitter, Facebook, Google Maps, Yelp, Yellow Pages, and similar contain numbers, and emails you can use (source). However, writing them down manually will take too much time and resources. And here is where the telephone extractor comes in…