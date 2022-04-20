NEC: Buhari warns against imposition as APC decides on 2023 elections





The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has warned leaders of the All Progressives Congress at both national and state levels against factions and imposing unpopular candidates as the 2023 general election approaches. The president gave the warning at the 11th meeting of the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress on Wednesday in Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

