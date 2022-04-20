The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has warned leaders of the All Progressives Congress at both national and state levels against factions and imposing unpopular candidates as the 2023 general election approaches. The president gave the warning at the 11th meeting of the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress on Wednesday in Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today NEC: Buhari warns against imposition as APC decides on 2023 elections