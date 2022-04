The Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has described as untrue the statement credited to the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, that the Igbo cannot be entrusted with the office of the Nigerian presidency. Ohanaeze noted that Akanbis attack on the Igbo was not based on verifiable evidence but rather self-serving. Oba Akanbi had Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information