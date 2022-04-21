APC settles for indirect primary, rules out consensus

By
Headliners
-
11



The All Progressives Congress will choose its presidential candidate through an indirect primary election. The decision was reached at the partys 11th National Executive Committee meeting holding at the Transcorp Hotel in Abuja. Also, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and other leaders of the party transmitted their powers to the National Working Committee Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

