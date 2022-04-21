NECO postpones common entrance exam over low registration





The National Examinations Council has rescheduled the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination conducted for admission into Federal Unity Colleges. The council made the announcement in a statement signed by its Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, who said the examination had been rescheduled from April 23, 2022 to May 7. Sani said Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information