A Rivers state governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Tonye Princewill, has called on Ijaw leaders and monarchs to intervene in the alleged feud between the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi. This is as he also called on other governorship aspirants and those seeking elective offices Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper