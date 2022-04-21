Sanctions: Russia slams travel ban on Kamala Harris, Zuckerberg, others

Russia on Thursday slapped travel bans on US Vice President Kamala Harris, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, and dozens of prominent Americans and Canadians in retaliation for sanctions imposed over Ukraine. The Russian foreign ministry said the travel restrictions on 29 Americans and 61 Canadians which also includes defence officials, business leaders and journalists from Read More
