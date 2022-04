The Niger State government has repatriated 21 almajiris to Katsina State. The Director-General of the State Child Rights Protection Agency, Mariam Kolo, stated that Niger was not a dumping ground while repatriating the almajiris who were intercepted on their way to Mokwa town on Thursday, following the ban on street begging in the state. Niger Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

