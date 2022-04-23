2023: Rivers APC picks Lagos-based bizman Tony Cole gov candidate





Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress has picked Lagos-based businessman, Tonye Cole, as its governorship candidate in Rivers State. Ten governorship aspirants from the riverine extraction, including Tonye Princewill and Dr. Dakuku Peterside had signed a pact to support whoever emerges amongst them. But The PUNCH leant that Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information