The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom on Saturday commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State over the transition to the great beyond of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III. In a condolence message to his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, the governor Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper