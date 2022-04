The Emeritus Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Bishop Sunday Ola Makinde, has expressed concern over the pardon given to former governors, Joshua Dariye, Jolly Nyame, and others. He also urged the Federal Government to extend the pardon given to the politicians to other Nigerians in prison. Bishop Makinde, who spoke in an interview Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper