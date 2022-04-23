A former vice chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof Olufemi Bamiro, has described the ongoing disagreement between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities over an appropriate payment system for lecturers as a sign that the nations university system is poorly managed. Bamiro said the remuneration of university workers through a Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today IPPIS: Ex-UI VC decries poor running of varsity system