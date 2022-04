An Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has slammed the ruling All Progressives Congress over the exorbitant cost of its nomination forms for elective posts which he described as akin to ransom charged by kidnappers terrorising the country. The lawyer made this known in a statement titled, Fee or ransom’ A call on Nigerian youths Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information