The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrooshed Akanbi, has described the death of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, as a monumental loss to the traditional institution, adding that the vacuum created by the monarchs passage was most likely irreplaceable. Oba Akanbi in a condolence message titled: Alaafins death: End of an era, signed by his Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper