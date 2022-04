The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has foiled attempts by Brazil-based drug cartels to smuggle substantial quantities of cocaine into Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. They were said to have concealed the Class-A illicit substance in teabags. The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper